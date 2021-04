ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Diego suburb of Escondido say an officer fatally shot a man who was reportedly striking cars with a metal pole.

Police say an officer encountered the man shortly after a report Wednesday morning that he was hitting cars in the downtown area.

An officer shot the suspect, identified by police only as a white man. The man received first aid and later died at a hospital.

Police have not provided any additional information, including the name of the officer.