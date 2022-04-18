Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Police capture violent offender who fled halfway house

Arrest (FILE)
23ABC News
File image showing a person in handcuffs.
Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 00:07:21-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police have captured a California man who disappeared from a halfway house following an early release from prison five years after stabbing his mother to death.

The District Attorney's office said 18-year-old Ike Nicholas Souzer removed his electronic monitoring bracelet Wednesday within hours of being moved to a halfway house in Orange County.

Souzer had been released that day from a maximum security jail. Police said Sunday that Souzer was back in custody.

His grandmother tells the LA Times she was told a judge decided to release him early “to give him a chance."

Souzer had previously escaped from juvenile hall while awaiting trial in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul