Police capture violent offender who fled halfway house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police have captured a California man who disappeared from a halfway house following an early release from prison five years after stabbing his mother to death.

The District Attorney's office said 18-year-old Ike Nicholas Souzer removed his electronic monitoring bracelet Wednesday within hours of being moved to a halfway house in Orange County.

Souzer had been released that day from a maximum security jail. Police said Sunday that Souzer was back in custody.

His grandmother tells the LA Times she was told a judge decided to release him early “to give him a chance."

Souzer had previously escaped from juvenile hall while awaiting trial in 2019.