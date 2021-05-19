Watch
Police probe sidewalk brawl involving Palestinian supporters

David McNew/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD is committed to purchasing at least 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Police Department
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:21:41-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a brawl involving a car caravan of Palestinian supporters and sidewalk diners, including two Jewish men. The incident occurred late Tuesday outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area, as violence in Israel and Gaza intensifies.

Video obtained by KTLA showed vehicles with Palestinian flags and then a fight on a sidewalk. KTLA reported that a witness, who was not identified, said men jumped out of the vehicles, asked some men if any were Jewish, and the fighting erupted when two men replied they were.

Councilman Paul Koretz said the city will not let violence in the Middle East spill into LA.

