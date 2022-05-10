Watch
Police solve 32-year cold-case killing of California man

23ABC News
File image of a solved cold case file.
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:20:21-04

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say they’ve solved a 32-year-old cold-case killing of a Southern California man, and the suspect is already serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge.

John Carl Burkhardt, 71, was found stabbed to death at his ransacked Fontana home in March 1990 after he missed a breakfast date with a friend.

Police say thanks to improvements in forensic technology, investigators eventually were able to match fingerprints from the knife to a 56-year-old inmate at at a California prison.

