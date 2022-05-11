Watch
Probe: LA mayor 'likely knew' about alleged sex misconduct

Gary Coronado/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers State of the City Address from the under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee released an investigation Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that concluded that Mayor Garcetti "likely knew or should have known" that a former top adviser was allegedly sexually harassing city employees, a finding that contradicts the mayor's assertion that he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:46:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Senate Republican released an investigation Tuesday that concluded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti “likely knew or should have known” that a former top adviser was allegedly sexually harassing city employees.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's office investigated and released a 23-page report that appears to contradict the mayor’s assertion that he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior.

The White House issued a statement calling the report a partisan hit job. It was released as the Senate considers Garcetti's nomination to become ambassador to India.

The nomination by President Joe Biden has languished for months.

