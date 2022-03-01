Procession honors fallen Salinas police officer

Watch
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 13:37:20-05

SALINAS, Calif. (KERO) — Community members and law enforcement agencies from across the state were part of a procession Monday night moving the body of a fallen Salinas police officer.

Officer Jorge Alvarado was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Police say he was patrolling alone when he made that stop. Other units were en route. The shooting happened before other officers could arrive to assist him.

The subject was taken into custody.

Alvarado had served with the Salinas Police Department for two years and another four years with the Colma Police Department.

\According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 55 "line of duty" deaths this year.

