(KERO) — Thursday Proposition 19 goes into effect making it easier for Californians to move around the state.

Prop 19 was passed in November. The measure allows residents who are 55 or older to transfer their current tax assessment to a primary home anywhere in the state without paying higher taxes as long as their new home costs the same amount or less.

Prop 19 won't just impact older Californians, it also gives those that are victims of wildfire and other natural disasters the chance to move.