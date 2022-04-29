Watch
Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

Richard Vogel/AP
A pedestrian walk past the Mark B. Allen Funeral Home in the Sun Valley section of Los Angeles on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed and phone numbers listed for the business were disconnected.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:40:12-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification.

He faces more than a decade in jail.

Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families.

The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed.

It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

He faces two misdemeanor charges for each person under the state’s Health and Safety Code.

The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.

