Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker

Saul Loeb/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served several search and arrest warrants as a result of the investigation in the robbery of Lady Gaga's two stolen French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, authorities announced Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool, File)
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:59:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal. Their night would end in gunfire, and the violent theft of Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.

The robbery motivated the owners of French bulldogs to be wary during walks, with few clues made public about the case or the circumstances surrounding the dogs’ disappearance.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained details from the felony complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Detectives say the motive was the dogs’ value, and they don't believe the thieves knew the animals belonged to Lady Gaga.

Five people are charged, and all have pleaded not guilty.

