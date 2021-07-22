Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Radio host Larry Elder wins fight to enter California recall

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has filed a lawsuit Monday, July 19, 2021, challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state's Sept. 14 recall election, saying he's the target of political "shenanigans" by Sacramento Democrats. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Larry Elder
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 11:18:38-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be a candidate in California’s upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the ballot.

Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl on Wednesday disagreed with a state decision that Elder failed to meet requirements to file recent tax returns. Earl found the rule didn't apply to recall elections.

The state says 46 replacemenet candidates qualified for the Sept. 14 recall ballot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets