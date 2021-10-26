Watch
Record number of boats at Lake Tahoe had invasive mussels

Ted S. Warren/AP
Sgt. Pam Taylor of the Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife displays invasive quagga mussels during a demonstration of a boat inspection for reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a boat launch in Olympia, Wash.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 26, 2021
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The number of boats that inspectors stopped from launching at Lake Tahoe while carrying aquatic invasive species reached a record high this year.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency says inspectors intercepted 28 boats with invasive Dreissenid mussels, up from 20 in 2020 and about 10 the prior year. Dreissenid mussel species include zebra and quagga mussels.

The TRPA reported Monday that despite the increase, no new invasive species have been detected in the lake. It says the substantial increase in intercepted mussels stems from a large number of newly purchased boats from other states with known aquatic invasive species and a general increase in boating activity and travel.

