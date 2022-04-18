Watch
Redding woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse after her arraignment in Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022. During a virtual hearing Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty, Monday, April 18, 2022, to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She will be sentenced on July 11, 2022.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:16:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and lying to the FBI. But that leaves the mystery of why Sherri Papini carefully faked her own kidnapping and planned a coverup that including self-harm.

Papini, of Redding, set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. She offered no explanation for her elaborate hoax during the half-hour court hearing Monday. Papini is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range, estimated to be between eight and 14 months in custody. She also agreed to pay restitution topping $300,000.

