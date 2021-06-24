Report claims Newsom overstated fire prevention work

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — According to a Capital Public Radio investigation, Governor Newsom has overstated the wildfire prevention work completed by his administration.

An investigation found that state fire officials have treated less than 18 of the 140 square miles that the governor initially said.

The report also found that in 20-20, California's fuel reduction efforts also dropped from the year before, and Newsom cut the fire prevention budget by 150 million dollars.

The governor's office declined to comment on the investigation, and state fire officials took responsibility for Newsom sharing inaccurate information.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said it had not quote "done our job in educating the public, nor the governor's office" on communicating about the efforts.

Republican lawmakers, including local Assemblyman Vince Fong, have now called for an oversight hearing into the radio station's findings.