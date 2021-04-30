Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Report: Driver in California crash that killed 9 was drunk

items.[0].image.alt
AP Graphics
Drunk Driving
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:56:51-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say the driver of an SUV involved in a central California crash on New Year's Day that killed nine people, including seven children, was drunk and didn’t have a license.

The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were traveling with a 34-year-old woman in a Ford truck that was struck by a Dodge SUV on New Year’s Day along State Route 33 in Fresno County.

The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board finds the 28-year-old driver of the Dodge had a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit.

Both drivers had marijuana in their systems.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness