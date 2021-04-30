Report: Driver in California crash that killed 9 was drunk

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say the driver of an SUV involved in a central California crash on New Year's Day that killed nine people, including seven children, was drunk and didn’t have a license.

The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were traveling with a 34-year-old woman in a Ford truck that was struck by a Dodge SUV on New Year’s Day along State Route 33 in Fresno County.

The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board finds the 28-year-old driver of the Dodge had a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit.

Both drivers had marijuana in their systems.

The cause is still under investigation.