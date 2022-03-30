Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

Watch
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have concluded that a great white shark killed a bodyboarder last Christmas Eve in central California.

Reports cited Tuesday by the San Luis Obispo Tribune say 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield died within minutes of the attack at Morro Bay.

An autopsy determined that he was left with a fractured skull, crushed ribs, and other injuries.

A DNA sample taken during the autopsy confirmed that the injuries were from a great white shark, and authorities say one bite mark had a 16-inch radius.

However, the age and size of the shark weren't estimated.

