Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Reward offered in killing of Los Angeles County hiker

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 17:20:31-04

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who gunned down an avid hiker in the San Gabriel Mountains last month.

Sixty-three-year-old Gerald “Myles” Purdue of San Bernardino was found shot to death on Mount Baldy Road on March 25.

Lt. Barry Hall told a press conference Friday that Purdue frequently hiked in the Mount Baldy area and was familiar with the Los Angeles County side of the massive mountain. His body was found in a culvert about 60 yards from a turnout where he had parked and locked his car.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness