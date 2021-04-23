Reward offered in killing of Los Angeles County hiker

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who gunned down an avid hiker in the San Gabriel Mountains last month.

Sixty-three-year-old Gerald “Myles” Purdue of San Bernardino was found shot to death on Mount Baldy Road on March 25.

Lt. Barry Hall told a press conference Friday that Purdue frequently hiked in the Mount Baldy area and was familiar with the Los Angeles County side of the massive mountain. His body was found in a culvert about 60 yards from a turnout where he had parked and locked his car.