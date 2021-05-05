Watch
Rome jury convicts 2 CA friends in slaying of police officer

Gregorio Borgia/AP
Finnegan Lee Elder listens as the verdict is read, in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer in summer 2019, in Rome, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A jury in Rome on Wednesday convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison. The jury deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 20, handing them Italy's stiffest sentence. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 19:46:21-04

ROME (AP) — A jury in Rome has convicted two Bay area friends in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a tragic unraveling of a small-time drug deal gone bad, sentencing them to the maximum life in prison.

The jury deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts late Wednesday against 21-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale.

The jury handed them Italy’s stiffest sentence.

Elder and Natale-Hjorth were found guilty of all charges: homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

There was a gasp in the Rome courtroom as the presiding judge read the verdict.

The slain officer’s widow broke down in tears.

