SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Sacramento is seeing relentless rainfall with more than five inches falling in a 24-hour period.

The rainfall is comparable to historic storms back in 2009 and even all the way back to 1880.

Alongside high water warnings, areas that have recently burned are also at risk of mudslides. And at higher elevations a strong winter storm is expected to impact the northern Sierra into early Tuesday morning.