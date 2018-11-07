Salas unofficially wins State Assembly District 32 race

Sydney Isenberg
8:23 AM, Nov 7, 2018
democracy2018
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Rudy Salas (D) has unofficially won the State Assembly District 32 race. 

Salas received 52.5% of the vote, while his opponent, Justin Mendes (R), received 47.5% of the vote.

