San Diego school districts join lawsuit against social media companies

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Two San Diego County School Districts have joined a lawsuit against social media companies.

The lawsuit blames platforms like Facebook and Tiktok for creating a mental health crisis among students.

Frants law group files the lawsuit on behalf of 16 school districts including Coronado and Oceanside Unified School Districts.

Attorney James Frantz says social media companies expose children to often harmful and exploitative content that encourages misbehavior, cyber-bullying, and depression.

In a statement, Coronado Unified says social media use can have adverse effects on students academic and social development. The statement read in part, "This lawsuit reflects our commitment in Coronado unified to advocate for the physical and emotional safety of our students".

The lawsuit seeks to provide funding and resources needed for school districts to educate students about social media and mitigate its negative impacts.

It also wants companies to better regulate social media use among youth.