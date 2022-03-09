Watch
Santa Barbara County rejects ExxonMobil plan to truck oil

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A worker removes oil from sand at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on May 21, 2015. A bid by ExxonMobil to restart offshore oil wells shut down in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years was rejected Tuesday, March 8, 2022, amid lingering environmental concerns.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County supervisors have rejected a bid by ExxonMobil to restart offshore oil wells shut down in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against ExxonMobil’s request to set up interim trucking routes to transport oil: a crucial step toward allowing three dormant drilling platforms to resume production. Environmentalists praised the decision.

The oil platforms were shut down after a corroded pipeline west of Santa Barbara ruptured and spilled 140,000 gallons of oil.

ExxonMobil proposed sending up to 24,000 tanker trucks a year along coastal highways until the pipeline is repaired or replaced.

