Satellite images reveal impact of historic rainfall and snowmelt on California reservoirs

(KERO) — The European Space Agency released satellite images of Lake Oroville showing the impact runoff from this year's historic rainfall and snowmelt is having on California reservoirs.

According to an update from California's Water Resources Department, the reservoir is once again full just one year after being at half-capacity.

The years-long drought had Lake Oroville at critically low levels but now, the department says runoff from the state's historic rainfall and snowmelt has caused the lake level to rebound to near 100 percent.

Similar to Lake Isabella, strategic releases are being employed to ensure there's room for further snowmelt runoff.