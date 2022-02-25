Watch
Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial

Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee via AP, Pool, File
FILE - Scott Peterson listens to Stanislaus County Deputy District attorney Dave Harris speak during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Richelle Nice, a former juror who helped convict Peterson and send him to death row, is expected to testify under a grant of immunity as she kicks off a weeklong hearing starting Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:03:44-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson’s retrial bid swears she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004.

Peterson’s lawyers want to prove that Richelle Nice held a secret bias against him that prevented him from getting a fair trial, and that she lied on her jury questionnaire to get there. But she said she didn’t consider herself a victim of domestic violence and didn’t directly fear for her own unborn child.

Nice helped convict Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant.

