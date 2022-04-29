Watch
Search for missing Indigenous woman in California prompted by AP story

Nathan Howard/AP
FILE - A picture of missing woman Emmilee Risling sits on a table at the Risling family home on Jan. 21, 2022, in McKinleyville, Calif. Tribal and local authorities and volunteers from a Minnesota-based missing persons foundation will search the Yurok Reservation in Northern California over three days this weekend for Emmilee Risling, a 33-year-old Native woman who went missing last October. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:48:09-04

(AP) — Tribal and local authorities and volunteers from a Minnesota-based missing persons foundation will search the Yurok Reservation in Northern California over three days for Emmilee Risling, a 33-year-old Native woman who went missing last October.

The search, which will involve more than 30 people, several boats and nine cadaver dogs, was prompted by a recent Associated Press article about Risling's disappearance.

The mother of two fell through the cracks both in life and in death.

Her case was one of five instances since 2020 where Indigenous women went missing or were killed between San Francisco and Oregon.

