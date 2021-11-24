Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Settlement: Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Sonner/AP
This photo taken Oct. 20, 2021, shows Emerald Bay's mouth to Lake Tahoe, where a submerged telephone cable was abandoned decades ago. AT&T's Pac Bell subsidiary recently settled a lawsuit filed by the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance by agreeing to remove 8 miles of cable that is leaking toxic lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line.
Abandoned Phone Cables-Tahoe
Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:33:22-05

RENO, Nev. (AP) — AT&T’s Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit at Lake Tahoe over 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the bottom of the lake decades ago.

A consent decree approved by a federal judge in Sacramento settles the suit the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed in January under a U.S. law typically cited in Superfund cases. It also alleged violations of California water quality standards.

Pac Bell has agreed to spend up to $1.5 million to remove the cables. The suit said they've been leaking lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line since they were abandoned in the 1980.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets