Sole survivor of Davis serial killer speaks, vows to help put the suspect behind bars

DAVIS, Calif. (KERO) — The only surviving victim of a serial killer in Davis, Calif. now vows to help put the suspect behind bars.

A story of survival, the shock of it all is still fresh for Kimberlee Guillory. She was in her tent at a homeless encampment when she was stabbed twice before the accused suspect, Carlos Dominguez, was stopped by her friends.

It was a tearful reunion Wednesday as for the first time Guillory was reunited with those who she says saved her life.

"I've been wanting to, you know, let them know how grateful I am," she said. "Because without them, I wouldn't be here."

Now embracing a new lease on life, Guillory says she's grateful for each day and for the Davis community. Over $60,000 was raised online to help her find permanent housing.

When asked if she was at peace, Guillroy said "not until he's been convicted."

For now, she's aware of being the first and only victim who can call for justice.

Dominguez is facing charges for the alleged murders of his first two victims and the attempted murder of Guillory.