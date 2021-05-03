Son of drug cartel kingpin pleads guilty in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to being a leader in the global drug-trafficking syndicate.

The Union-Tribune says Ismael Zambada Imperial admitted in last week’s plea agreement to being a major coordinator in the trafficking operation — including importing and distributing tons of cocaine, heroin and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S.

The 35-year-old also admitted to ordering acts of violence in furtherance of cartel business.

The newspaper says he faces at least 10 years in prison, but could be sentenced up to life. His father remains a fugitive.