Southern California Auto Club to announce new distracted driving campaign

(KERO) — As businesses open up and people hit the road again organizations are reminding the public to avoid driving while texting.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving crashes took the lives of over 3,000 people in 2019.

As a part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Southern California Auto Club will reveal their new campaign urging drivers to put their phones down while driving by themselves.

Thursday that campaign will begin with a conference that will feature a family of two girls who died after they were hit by a truck in Los Angeles in 2019 while the driver was looking at music videos on YouTube.