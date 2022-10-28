Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California

SpaceX Starlink
John Antczak/AP
The contrail of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in the sky, from Pasadena, after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., carrying 53 Starlink satellites into orbit, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
SpaceX Starlink
Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:11:52-04

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area.

The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage.

Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra