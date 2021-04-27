Suspect in deadly LA shooting rampage shot, killed by police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly went on a deadly rampage in the city’s downtown.

Authorities say the man shot several people — killing two of them, including a newlywed — seemingly at random before leading police on an hours-long chase that ended in a standoff on a freeway overpass.

Authorities say the man had been in a white Jeep Cherokee and refused pleas from police and a family member to surrender.

He shot at police during the standoff and one officer returned fire, killing him.

His death marks the second time LAPD officers have fatally shot a person in four days.