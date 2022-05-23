Watch
Taxi strikes pedestrians in San Francisco, two women killed

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:50:04-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say two women died in San Francisco after a taxi cab jumped the curb following a collision with another vehicle then struck pedestrians on a sidewalk at a busy street corner.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the South of Market neighborhood.

San Francisco police said the taxi was involved in a collision with a Mercedes, then ended up on the sidewalk.

Officer Robert Rueca said two female pedestrians were pinned underneath the taxi and died at the scene.

A man who was standing with the women was taken to a hospital along with the taxi driver.

