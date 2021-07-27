Watch
Teen fatally shot in Corona theater, another wounded

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:41:10-04

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one teenager was fatally shot and another seriously wounded inside a Southern California movie theater.

Police responded to The Crossings mall in Corona around 11:45 p.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in the theater.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Their identifies have not been publicly disclosed. Corona is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

