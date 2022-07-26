Three people dead after head-on vehicle crash on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people died following a head-on vehicle crash at the Exit 38 overpass on I-75 southbound.

London Police say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lane around 11 p.m. Monday.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a pickup slammed head-on into a vehicle heading south, killing all three people inside the vehicle. All three people are reportedly from the Chicago area.

Authorities say the crash caused "catastrophic damage" to both vehicles.

Officers say 911 operators received several calls of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash happened.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California, was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with severe but not life-threatening injuries. Poore is in the custody of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with charges pending, authorities say.

More information about the victims will be released once family members have been notified.