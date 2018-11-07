Valadao wins U.S. Representative District 21 race

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 48°
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that David Valadao (R) has unofficially won the U.S. Representative District 21 race.
Valadao received 53.7% of the votes, while his opponent, TJ Cox (D), received 46.3% of the votes.
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Melissa Hurtado (D) has unofficially won the…
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Vince Fong (R) has unofficially won the State…
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Rudy Salas (D) has unofficially won the State…
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that David Valadao (R) has unofficially won the U.S.…