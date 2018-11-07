Valadao wins U.S. Representative District 21 race

Sydney Isenberg
8:11 AM, Nov 7, 2018
8:12 AM, Nov 7, 2018
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that David Valadao (R) has unofficially won the U.S. Representative District 21 race.

Valadao received 53.7% of the votes, while his opponent, TJ Cox (D), received 46.3% of the votes.

