Vigil held for two teens killed in shooting at a Southern California movie theater

CARONA, Calif. (KERO) — Two teens gunned down in a random shooting at a Southern California movie theater are being remembered.

A vigil was held just hours after the second victim, 19-year-old Anthony Barajas was taken off life support. The TikTok star and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot last Monday at a Corona, California theatre.

The suspect was found and arrested a day later.

Riverside police say they're now looking to add involuntary manslaughter to his charges.

"It's pretty unbelievable but I'm just really blessed and excited to see that so many people care and that we can come together as a community," said one person at the vigil.

Another vigil took place at the high school where Barajas played soccer.