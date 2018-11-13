3 wildfires in California covering more than 225k acres

3 wildfires burning across California have covered more than 225,000 acres, according to recent updates by Cal Fire.

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned 125,000 acres and is currently 30% contained. 42 people have died in the fire. 3 people have also been injured due to the fire. For full list of closures and evacuation areas, visit Cal Fire's website.

The Woolsey Fire burning south of Simi Valley in Ventura County has covered 96, 314 acres and is currently 35% contained. 2 people have died in the fire, while 3 others have been injured. For a full list of closures and evacuation areas, visit Cal Fire's website.

The Hill Fire burning in the Santa Rosa Valley in Ventura County has covered 4,531 acres and is 90% contained. Cal Fire is not reporting any deaths or injuries from the fire. For a ful list of closures and evacuation area, visit Cal Fire's website.