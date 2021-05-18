Windows of buses were blown out during morning commute

(KERO) — For the second time in less than a week, a vehicle had one of its windows shot out. This time a bus targeted on the 91 freeway in Cerritos.

The California Highway Patrol says there were eight passengers on board who were being driven to a vaccination site.

"He heard something but he didn't know what it was and it wasn't until he arrived at the clinic and saw that his windshield was shattered," said CHP Officer Marcos Iniguez of the bus driver.

Officers say the damage is consistent with a BB or pellet gun. No one was injured.

That brings the total to at least 28 vehicles that have been hit recently by one or more shooters. It's happened in LA, Orange, and Riverside counties on some major freeways like the 5, 405, and 605.

"I'm obviously worried. Scared. I mean people are doing crazy stuff," said driver John Escobedo. "I'm not sure if it has to do with the mental state because of COVID.

The CHP is asking for victims and witnesses to report anything suspicious like drivers making evasive movements toward off-ramps or transition roads. Also, pay attention to your exact location.

It only takes 60 seconds to drive a mile to make note of overcrossings or buildings.

You're urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.