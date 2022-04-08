Woman arrested after ramming unoccupied CHP car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a woman was arrested Thursday after ramming an unoccupied patrol vehicle while trying to flee after being pulled over in Fresno.

CHP said an officer pulled over Nohemi Lopez-Morones, 22, of Fresno, after receiving reports of suspected reckless driving in the area of North and Cedar avenues on northbound Hwy. 99.

Lopez-Morones and the officer were both out of their vehicles when she got back into her car, made a U-turn, and drove toward the officer and his vehicle, said CHP. Lopez-Morones hit the patrol vehicle head-on while the officer was standing near it, said CHP.

Lopez-Morones was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, battery on a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the incident, said CHP.