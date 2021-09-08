'Your Own Backyard' podcaster won't testify during Flores preliminary hearing, judge rules

“Your Own Backyard” podcaster Chris Lambert won’t testify during the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

The decision was made in court Wednesday morning by San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen, who granted a motion to quash a subpoena that would have required Lambert to provide documents related to Kristin Smart’s case.

Van Rooyen cited the Shield Law and First Amendment rights when announcing the ruling.

Both Paul and Ruben are charged in the death of Smart, who was a Cal Poly freshman when she disappeared after attending an off-campus party in 1996.

Paul is charged with murder and his father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory.

Kristin’s body has never been found.

Lambert’s 12-episode podcast delves into Kristin’s disappearance and includes interviews with multiple people, some of whom Lambert did not identify, and potential evidence in the case.

In court on Tuesday, two archaeologists involved in the use of ground-penetrating radar were called to the stand to testify about a search done at Ruben's Arroyo Grande home on March 15 and 16 of this year.

They used ground-penetrating radar on 11 different spots on the property, looking for human remains, and said they identified four anomalies of interest where the soil showed a disturbance beneath the surface.

Following the ruling Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole took the stand once again, telling the court that he transported some items of evidence from the March search at Ruben’s home to a lab.

Forensic serologist Angela Butler then took the stand, testifying that human blood was found on Ruben Flores's property on White Court in Arroyo Grande.

Butler said she tested items of evidence taken when two search warrants were served at the property in March and April of this year.

She tested soil samples at the serological lab in Richmond, California where she's a senior analyst and lab supervisor.

Butler testified that for the March search warrant, five soil samples tested positive for human blood. For the April search warrant, she said eight soil samples tested positive for human blood.

She explained that no DNA was detected in any of these samples.

She said there was either not enough there to detect or there may have been some but it may have degraded.

Butler also explained that the samples were damp and there's bacteria in the soil which could further explain why there was no human DNA detected.

She also swabbed a piece of plywood from a trailer on Ruben's property for DNA but said she did not find the DNA of Kristin Smart or Paul or Ruben Flores.

Under cross-examination, the defense questioned whether Butler was 100-percent certain there was human blood in the samples and she said yes.

In one of the samples, Butler said there were some small clumps of material which were dark-colored, orange, brown and slightly reddish fibers which she gave back to lead Detective Clint Cole.