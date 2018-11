President Trump announces that Jeff Sessions is out as Attorney General.

In a tweet, the president announced that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will take over.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.