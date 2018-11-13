Minnesota baby born on Nov. 11 at 11:11 p.m.

Partly Cloudy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota baby girl was born on Veterans Day — the 11th day of the 11th month — at 11:11 p.m.
Erin and Mike Potts of Hugo, Minnesota, welcomed their first child on Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. The girl was born at The Mother Baby Center in St. Paul.
WCCO-TV reports the new mom said it was a long labor, from about 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., “but the delivery went smoothly.”
The baby did not have a name as of Monday afternoon.
