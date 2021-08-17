Watch
US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind

Jenny Kane/AP
A computer screen displays a United States Department of Agriculture website page with the words "Access Denied" on it Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Washington. Multiple federal agencies that operated in Afghanistan and worked with Afghan citizens have been hastily purging their websites, removing articles and photos that could endanger the Afghan civilians who interacted with them. An Associated Press review of the USDA website revealed at least seven different links to Afghanistan-related press releases or blog posts that, when clicked on, defaulted to a page declaring “Access denied: You are not authorized to access this page.”
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 17, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple federal agencies that operated in Afghanistan and worked with Afghan citizens have been hastily purging their websites, removing articles and photos that could endanger the Afghan civilians who interacted with them out of fear of retribution from the Taliban.

The concern is that the Taliban or its supporters would search the websites and identify Afghans who had worked with the Americans or merely benefited from their services.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the department was advising personnel to search for and remove social media and website content featuring civilians because the safety of Afghan contacts “is of utmost importance” to the government.

