Watch
NewsUS/World

Actions

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
In this Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares Pfizer vaccines during the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. In a statement Monday Sept. 6, 2021, the European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.
COVID Vaccine Booster
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:51:27-04

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding a call that has largely fallen on deaf ears.

The WHO head also said Wednesday he was “appalled” at comments by pharmaceutical manufacturers who said vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots for people in well-supplied countries and first jabs in poorer countries that face shortages.

The WHO chief said: “I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers."

The U.S. and others have already begun some booster shots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate