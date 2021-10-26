Watch
Japan's Princess Mako marries, loses royal status

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Japan's Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, look at each other during a press conference at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo. According to Japanese media, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 that Princess Mako's wedding, planned for November, will be delayed until 2020, citing lack of time for preparations. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, Pool, File)
Princess Mako, Kei Komuro
Posted at 12:00 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 11:25:21-04

Japanese Princess Mako has married a commoner and lost her royal status in a union that has split public opinion and was delayed more than three years by a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law.

The palace said the marriage document for Mako and Kei Komuro was submitted Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, Mako received her husband's surname — the first time she has had a family name.

"For me, Kei-san is a priceless person. For us, our marriage was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts," Mako said in a televised news conference.

"I love Mako. I live only once, and I want to spend it with someone I love," Komuro said. "I hope to have a warm family with Mako-san, and I will continue to do everything to support her."

The palace has noted Mako has suffered a stress disorder due to negative attention on the couple.

Mako and Komuro were university classmates, and he has since finished law school in New York.

Mako has already declined the $1.23 million dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family. She is the first imperial family member since World War II to not receive the payment and chose to do so because of criticism of the marriage.

