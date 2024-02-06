NFL star Shaquil Barrett welcomes baby 9 months after daughter drowned

Some peace is restored to the family of NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who welcomed a baby nine months after his daughter’s death.

His wife Jordanna Barrett shared the news on her Instagram. The good news comes after the parents lost their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah to a drowning accident in the family’s backyard pool last year.

"We welcomed our sweet Allanah Ray, our heart is so full," said the mother, noting the baby’s birth date as Feb. 3. "We love you so much already babygirl!"

The couple share three other children together: sons Shaquil Jr., who is 11, and Braylon, who is 10, as well as 8-year-old daughter Aaliyah, reports say.

Jordanna had previously shared that she and Shaquil found out they were expecting shortly after their daughter’s death.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting! I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family," she wrote on Instagram last June.

"We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl! We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah," she continued.

There are an estimated 320,000 drowning deaths worldwide each year, according to Stop Drowning Now. The highest drowning rates are among children between the ages of 1 and 4.

Shaquil is a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

