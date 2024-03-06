Nikki Haley to suspend Republican presidential campaign Wednesday

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her bid for president, a source confirmed with Scripps News, leaving former President Donald Trump as the only remaining GOP candidate in the race.

Haley, who was a United Nations ambassador under Trump, was the last person standing between the former president and the Republican presidential nomination. She vowed to stay in the race through at least Super Tuesday. After losing 14 of the 15 GOP contests Tuesday, she will now pull her name from consideration as her party's nominee.

Haley plans to hold a press conference in her home state of South Carolina at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

To win the GOP nomination, a candidate must secure 1,215 delegates in primary races. Decision Desk HQ projects Trump is now 200 short of that figure, with 1,015, while Haley has secured just 88 so far.

The Trump campaign has predicted they will secure those 1,215 during a group of primaries held March 12 — the first day on which a majority of Republican delegates will have been chosen.

Despite the $115 million her campaign and allied group have spent in the race, Haley's message about being the next generational leader in the Republican Party has failed to resonate with most voters. She has only secured two primary wins — in Vermont and Washington, D.C.

The decision by Haley to drop out of the race also comes a week after she lost financial support from one of her most influential donors. The billionaire-backed Koch Network, founded by brothers Charles and David Koch, withdrew support for Haley's campaign after a disheartening primary loss to Trump in her home state of South Carolina.

It remains unclear what plans Haley has for her political future. There have been rumors about the possibility of her launching an independent third-party bid for the White House, but it's an idea she has repeatedly rejected.

"I’m a conservative Republican. I have said many, many times, I would not run as an independent," she said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News. "I would not run as No Labels because I am a Republican, and that’s who I’ve always been. That’s what I’m going to do. And so that’s my focus."

However, she is not expected to endorse Trump for the GOP nomination, at least for now. Instead, Haley will likely press the former president to take stances moving forward that appeal more broadly to her supporters and focus more on unifying the Republican party.

