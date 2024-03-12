Special counsel Robert Hur testifies over Biden classified docs probe

The special prosecutor who questioned President Joe Biden's memory and mental acuity is testifying before Congress Tuesday morning over his investigation into the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about his decision to ultimately not file formal charges against President Biden. However, Hur's final report on the investigation also drew criticism from the White House for describing the 81-year-old president as an elderly man with a poor memory.

Heading into November's presidential election, questions about President Biden's mental health and age are top of mind for some voters, and those issues are under the microscope of lawmakers on Capitol Hill during Hur's testimony. In Hur's opening statement, he told the committee that he views his report as both "accurate and fair."

"What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe," Hur said. "I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly. I explained to the Attorney General my decision and the reasons for it. That’s what I was required to do."

Hur has been pressed on why former President Donald Trump was charged by the Justice Department for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, while President Biden was not. Hur said he would not comment on Trump's charges because he was not involved in that case.

Hur has since resigned from the DOJ and is testifying in his capacity as a private citizen.

