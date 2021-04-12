Alex Iafallo gets 4-year, $16 million extension from Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forward Alex Iafallo has agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

Iafallo was an undrafted free agent when the Kings signed him in April 2017 after four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, where he became a first-team All-American.

Iafallo then played his way onto the Kings’ opening night roster to start the 2017-18 season, and he scored 25 points in 75 games as a rookie.

Iafallo’s role has grown over the past four seasons as he recorded 52 goals and 74 assists in 266 career games.