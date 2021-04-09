Angels win 7-5 in home opener for Florida-based Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — David Fletcher had a two-run single in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat Toronto 7-5 in the first regular-season game played at the Blue Jays’ spring training ballpark.

Fletcher's hit to center came on the first pitch from Rafael Dolis, who replaced Ryan Borucki with runners on second and third and two outs.

Toronto is the first team in major league history to play home openers in three different cities over three consecutive seasons.

The Blue Jays played in Toronto in 2019 and held their home games at their Triple-A site in Buffalo l