Angels win 7-5 in home opener for Florida-based Blue Jays

Mike Carlson/AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout doubles during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:55:13-04

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — David Fletcher had a two-run single in the 11th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat Toronto 7-5 in the first regular-season game played at the Blue Jays’ spring training ballpark.

Fletcher's hit to center came on the first pitch from Rafael Dolis, who replaced Ryan Borucki with runners on second and third and two outs.

Toronto is the first team in major league history to play home openers in three different cities over three consecutive seasons.

The Blue Jays played in Toronto in 2019 and held their home games at their Triple-A site in Buffalo l

