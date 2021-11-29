AP source: Scherzer and Mets agree to $130M, 3-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Max Scherzer has agreed to a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

The 37-year-old right-hander was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He struck out 236 and walked 36 in 179 1/3 innings in the final season of a $210 million, seven-year contract.