AP source: Scherzer and Mets agree to $130M, 3-year contract

Brynn Anderson/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks off the field after being relieved in the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. Eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is nearing a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 29, because the agreement was still being worked on and would be subject to a successful physical.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 29, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Max Scherzer has agreed to a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

The 37-year-old right-hander was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He struck out 236 and walked 36 in 179 1/3 innings in the final season of a $210 million, seven-year contract.

